 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News