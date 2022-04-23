Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.