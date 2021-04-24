 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

