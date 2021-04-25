Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.