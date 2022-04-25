This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
