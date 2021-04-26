This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
