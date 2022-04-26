 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

