This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's hi…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expe…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. T…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. To…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The for…