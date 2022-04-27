This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Saturday looks exceptionally windy in Sioux City. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 mph. Isolated power outages are possible.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's …
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.