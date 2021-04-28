Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's hi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. To…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%…