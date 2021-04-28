 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

