Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

