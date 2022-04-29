Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.