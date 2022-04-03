Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.