Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 83. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.