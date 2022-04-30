Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.