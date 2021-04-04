Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…