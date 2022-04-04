Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…