 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News