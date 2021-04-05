Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.