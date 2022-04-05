Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
