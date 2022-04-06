Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.