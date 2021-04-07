Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
