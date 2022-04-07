Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.