Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.