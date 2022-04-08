 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 23F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News