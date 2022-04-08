Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 23F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.