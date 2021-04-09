 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

