This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
