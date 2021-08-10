Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of r…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Sioux City…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City F…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S …