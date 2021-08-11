Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of r…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Sioux City…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City F…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.