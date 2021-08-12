Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.