Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.