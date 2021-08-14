Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.