Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.