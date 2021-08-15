This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
