Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

