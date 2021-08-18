Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.