Sioux City's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
