This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.