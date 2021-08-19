Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.