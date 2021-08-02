This evening in Sioux City: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. The foreca…