This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…