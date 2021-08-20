 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News