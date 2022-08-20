Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.