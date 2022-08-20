This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain is expect…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…