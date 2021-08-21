Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.