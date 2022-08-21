Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.