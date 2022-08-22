Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.