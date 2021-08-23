Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100.54. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
