Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. W…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…