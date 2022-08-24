Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.