This evening in Sioux City: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
