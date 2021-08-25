 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News