This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
