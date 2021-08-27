Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.8. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
