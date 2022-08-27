Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.