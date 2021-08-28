Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.