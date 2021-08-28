This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
